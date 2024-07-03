Hathras tragedy rocks Rajya Sabha, Kharge demands law to deal with blind faith

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from Home Minister on Hathras stampede.

Kharge also demanded a law to be made in order to deal with blind faith.

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the upper house that a similar concern was put forward by the leader of the floor JP Nadda.

Dhankhar assured that he would take this matter forward after the proceedings of the house.

A stampede at a religious congregation on Tuesday killed 121 people in a Hathras village, most of them women, as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.