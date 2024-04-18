Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib NH closed for traffic in Shimla after tanker overturns

Shimla, Apr 18 (PTI) The Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway (NH 707) was closed for traffic after a tanker containing coal tar overturned on the road near Dochi village in Shimla, officials said on Thursday.

The tanker was going to Tiuni from Shimla and it overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said, adding the driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

District officials have reached the spot and have started road clearance work.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jubbal Rajiv Sankhiyan said the road will be cleared for vehicular traffic by Friday morning.

He advised commuters who are on their way to Rohru from Shimla and the other way round to take alternative routes. PTI COR TIR TIR