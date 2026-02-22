'Hatred cannot be overcome with hatred': J-K minister's indirect jibe at Pakistan

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma on Sunday urged Pakistan to mend its ways, and said "hatred cannot be overcome with hatred, but with love." Speaking to reporters after attending an event in Baramulla district's Gulmarg, Sharma said a large number of tourists were visiting the valley as a result of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's efforts.

"Abdullah travelled across the country to convince people, and today we are seeing the results...The hotels are packed," he said after attending a laser and cultural show, held in connection with the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG). The Games are scheduled to begin in Gulmarg on Monday.

Without naming Pakistan, the Youth Services and Sports minister said the neighbouring country should mend its ways, as the people of J&K are peace loving.

"Today, we want to send a message of love and peace to the world, especially to our neighbour who has a problem with us. We associate with tourism; they associate with terrorism. We want to send them a message of love and tell them to mend their ways," he said.

The minister said some people and some countries cannot see development in the subcontinent, especially in India and Kashmir, which is brimming with tourists.

Events like KIWG are a tight slap on their faces, Sharma said.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, Sharma said the last year was very difficult for Kashmir.

"We saw a heavy tourist rush before April 22 last year; then nothing. Then we rose from the dead. Hatred cannot be overcome with hatred, but with love and today, I, a little sepoy of Omar Abdullah government, send a message of love from here to all and urge them to come here...they (tourists) will not face any difficulty," he said.

"Everything has an expiry (date). I think the age of terrorism is over. The future of our children is excellent, whether it is in the IT sector, sports or science and technology. This century belongs to India and J&K will play an important role in its development," he asserted. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ