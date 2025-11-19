Havanur report a turning point for social justice struggle in Karnataka: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday marked 50 years of the Backward Classes Commission report, submitted by L G Havanur, and said it was “hugely transformative”, with "great national impact".

Havanur had chaired the commission and submitted its report to the then Karnataka chief minister, Devraj Urs on November 19, 1975.

Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, also pointed out that Havanur was himself a distinguished member of the famed Mandal Commission that submitted its landmark report in January 1980.

"Today, exactly 50 years ago, L G Havanur had submitted the report of the Backward Classes Commission that he chaired to the then Chief Minister of Karnataka Devraj Urs.

“Completed in three years, the Havanur Commission report proved to be a crucial turning point in the struggle and campaign for social justice in Karnataka," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It would be hugely transformative and would have a great national impact as well. Havanur was himself a distinguished member of the famed Mandal Commission that submitted its landmark report in January 1980," he added.

Between 1978 and 1980, Havanur was the minister of law, social welfare, and backward classes in the Devraj Urs-led government and began the process of implementing the recommendations of the commission that he had chaired, the Congress leader recalled.