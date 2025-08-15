Have always supported Jarange's demands that fall within legal framework: Pankaja Munde

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Friday said she has always supported demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange that are within the "legal framework".

The BJP leader also said the state administration would prepare in such a way that Jarange's proposed protest later this month would not cause any inconvenience to people and participants.

"I have always supported his demands that fit in the legal framework," Munde told reporters.

She declined to comment on Jarange's plan to carry a Ganesh idol to Mumbai during the forthcoming Ganesh festival as part of his proposed sit-in agitation and immerse it in the sea.

Jarange, speaking to reporters in Nanded after meeting community leaders, asserted that Marathas will get quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

"Let anyone try to stop us, no matter whose descendants they are. We will ensure Marathas get sustainable reservation under the OBC category. On August 29, we will march to Mumbai and return only after securing it. The upcoming protest would be five times bigger than the previous one," he claimed.

"Community members must not stay home. This is the final fight," he said while asserting he is determined to continue the agitation despite health issues from his continuous tours and meetings.

The August 29 stir will be decisive and would ensure victory for the Maratha community, Jarange added.