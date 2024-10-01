Have asked BJP leaders for eight to 10 seats in Maharashtra polls: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said he has conveyed to senior BJP leader that his party RPI (A) wants to contest on eight to 10 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

RPI (A) is part of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Talking to PTI, the RPI (A) chief said the seat-sharing talks are underway, and he spoke to the BJP's Maharashtra polls in-charge, Bhupendra Yadav, about his party's demands.

"We gave him the message that the RPI (A) should get eight to 10 seats. I have faith in our alliance partners, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. The RPI (A) has a separate vote bank, and several people from the Dalit community are with the party, so we should get a part in the seat sharing," he said.

Athawale clarified that the party was only asking for eight to 10 seats, which comes to one or two seats in every region to increase its strength.

The elections to 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.

The Union minister said he met with Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to discuss the preparations for the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on December 6.

"A meeting was held with civic and railway officials. This year, around Rs 11 crore have been approved for this, and arrangements will be made at Shivaji Park, Chaitya Bhoomi, among other places, for visitors who arrive in large numbers," he said.