Have asked forest officials to clear important infra projects on war footing: Ganesh Naik

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Officials have been given instructions to expedite clearances for important infrastructure projects, including construction of roads, Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik said here on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference after a two-day review of the state forest department, in which marathon meetings and discussions were held, he also said projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be cleared "on war footing" by his department.
"I have given clear instructions to senior forest officials not to block construction of important roads. They have been directed to expedite clearance for infrastructure projects in the ambit of the forest department," he said.
Naik also informed reporters that he has written to Reliance Industries' Anant Ambani to start 'Suryatara' project in Maharashtra on the lines of the latter's 'Vantara' initiative in neighbouring Gujarat. Vantara, spread over 3000 acres in RIL's Jamnagar refinery complex, is a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.
"If it works out, land has been earmarked in Thane. The project is under consideration," Naik said.
During the press conference, Naik informed about deliberations to use degraded forest land to set up solar power plants and the plan of the social forestry department to plant trees along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.
"There are plans to include drones and helicopters to douse forest fires and prevent them. New weapons (for enforcement of forest laws) and drones will be purchased for the forest department. Various efforts are underway to prevent man-animal conflict," he added. PTI CLS BNM