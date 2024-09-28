Have assuaged Congress high command's concerns on ideology: Vikramaditya Singh

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said he has assuaged the Congress high command's concerns about ideology following his recent remarks on the street vendors issue and termed as "misconception" the perception that Uttar Pradesh model was being followed in his state.

He said the multi-party committee formed by the Speaker in Himachal Pradesh would discuss all issues about street vending on October 3.

Singh's remarks came a day after the Congress top brass chided him over his remarks on mandatory display of names by the street vendors and told him that no one was allowed to go against the party's policies and ideologies.

Amid a row over the comments, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal had a meeting here with Singh on Friday during which the minister was told that the party believed in Rahul Gandhi's mantra of fighting hatred with love.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Singh said that there was no controversy on the ground and it was all a "media-created" issue which had been blown out of proportion.

"I apprised Venugopal ji of the real situation and I assuaged his concerns about ideology and assured him that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not do anything which is against party line. I assured him that," said the PWD minister in the Himachal Pradesh government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"But at the same time, I also told him that in Himachal, for the last one and a half months, first there was the mosque issue and other protests…as well as in light of the law, the High Court and Supreme Court directives and our 2016 law on urban livelihood, the implementation has to be done in a phased manner," he said.

Singh said he told Venugopal that the state government has to ensure internal security as well as maintain a good environment.

"Any person can come to the state from anywhere. Himachal is an amazing part of India, any Himachali can go to any other state and similarly anyone can come there. But the street vending that is taking place, identification and verification, according to rules, has to be done for which I have said there are High Court and Supreme Court directives," Singh said.

So, the vendors’ registration is to be done as if there is any untoward activity, any law and order situation or there are local concerns, then the record, be it Aadhaar card or GST number, must be there with the authorities, he said.

"I have fully assured him (Venugopal) that in Himachal Pradesh under Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government is doing good work. I had also kept this matter in the assembly as well. The Speaker has formed an all-party committee and discussion will be done and it will be discussed how vending will be done," Singh said.

"We are not against anyone. We are just saying vending zones be demarcated and verification is done," he added.

Asked about assertions that the Uttar Pradesh model was being followed in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said this was highlighted in the media with the wrong perspective and wrongfully linked to UP.

"UP's perspective is different, it was their own law which was struck down by the Supreme Court. Himachal Pradesh's perspective is different and there are already directives from the Supreme Court and the High Court and law is there, so we have to implement that in stipulated time frame. Everyone's views will be taken into account," he said.

On the perception that UP model was being followed, Singh said, "That was the misconception that was portrayed by the media. That was taken cognizance by the high command. They had concerns about that also which they expressed and we assured them by placing the facts and figures before the Congress high command." "It is our responsibility to follow the directive of the high command in letter and spirit. We are not budging from that. However, at the same time, the concerns of the people and expectations, we made the high command aware about them," he said.

Facing flak over Singh's announcement on mandatory display of names by the street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government had on Thursday said that no such decision had been taken.

Singh, the public works and urban development minister, earlier on Wednesday told reporters that it would be mandatory for the street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

The decision, he had said, was inspired by a similar directive announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Distancing itself from Singh's remarks, the state government said in a statement that it had not taken any decision which made it mandatory for the street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.

Singh had said the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about the rising numbers of migrants in the state.

He also drew the censure of several leaders of the INDIA bloc when he posted his remarks on Facebook.

The AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla had said that he had discussed the issue with Singh and the chief minister.

"They will be given licences and regulated so that police do not harass them. The designated places will require identification such as Aadhaar cards and licences but there is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner," Shukla told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.