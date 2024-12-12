Have been subjected to numerous personal attacks during my tenure: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Thursday that he has faced various allegations and personal attacks during his tenure, but these challenges have never deterred him from making strong decisions, even if they attract "unjustified" criticism.

Addressing the culmination of the silver jubilee celebrations and the foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi, he emphasised that his commitment to working for the city's betterment has remained steadfast, despite obstacles.

"Remember, making decisions that positively impact society is not easy. You will encounter unjustified criticism and challenges from those with vested interests in maintaining the status quo.

"There is a saying: 'When making big decisions, it is natural to feel afraid, but choosing not to act out of fear is the wrong move,'" Saxena told the students.

The L-G claimed that over the past two-and-a-half years, there have been "numerous attempts to stop me from doing the work I believe is good".

"I was subjected to various allegations and personal attacks. But my commitment to working for the betterment of Delhi and its residents remained strong. That is why I never stopped and continued to work towards my goal." Emphasising the role of the youth in shaping the country's future, Saxena said, "You must be persistent and unwavering in your efforts to achieve your goals, always working in the larger interest of the people." "You carry the responsibility of contributing to the nation's growth and its standing on the global stage. Let us hope that this university remains a catalyst for hope and change." The occasion also saw the announcement of a dual degree programme in Master of Science in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing, in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Poland, and plans to establish GGSIPU's offshore campus in the Republic of Guinea.

Highlighting the growth of the university, its vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma said the dual degree programme offers students the opportunity to pursue two semesters in Poland and two in India.

Students will have to pay only the Indian fee for the programme, making international education accessible, the university said in a statement.

Several infrastructure projects were also inaugurated during the ceremony, including an amphitheatre with 1,000 seating capacity, a health centre and a guest house for visiting faculty.

Facilities such as an Industrial Robotics Lab, a state-of-the-art TV studio, a community radio station and an extension counter of Indian Bank at the East Campus were also launched.

The event was also attended by the L-G's Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra and Nandini Paliwal, the secretary for higher education. PTI SJJ SJJ NSD NSD