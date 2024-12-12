Have been subjected to numerous personal attacks during my tenure: Delhi LG

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday said he has faced various allegations and personal attacks during his tenure, but these challenges have never deterred him from making strong decisions, even if they attract “unjustified” criticism.

Saxena made these remarks while addressing the culmination of the silver jubilee celebrations and the foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi.

He emphasised that his commitment to working for the betterment of Delhi residents has remained steadfast despite the obstacles he has encountered.

Speaking to the students, he said, "Remember, making decisions that positively impact society is not easy. You will encounter unjustified criticism and challenges from those with vested interests in maintaining the status quo. There is a saying: 'When making big decisions, it is natural to feel afraid, but choosing not to act out of fear is the wrong move.'" Using his own experience as an example, Saxena added, "I would like to share my own experience. Over the past two and a half years, there have been numerous attempts to stop me from doing the work I believe is good. I was subjected to various allegations and personal attacks. But my commitment to working for the betterment of Delhi and its residents remained strong. That is why I never stopped and continued to work towards my goal." He further emphasised the role of youth in shaping the country's future. "You must be persistent and unwavering in your efforts to achieve your goals, always working in the larger interest of the people. You carry the responsibility to contribute to the nation's growth and its standing on the global stage. Let us hope that this university remains a catalyst for hope and change," Saxena said.