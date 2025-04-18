Have Bell's Palsy, not paralysis, says Dhananjay Munde; cites minister's statement for confusion

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday took to social media to clarify that he has Bell's Palsy and not paralysis.

"The news that I have been paralyzed is being broadcast on some channels based on a statement made by our colleague, Minister for Cooperation, Babasaheb Patil. Actually, I was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy a month and a half ago and it has affected my face and I still have difficulty speaking," Munde posted on his X handle.

"However, the illness I have is not paralysis but Bell's Palsy and I still suffer from it and some other medical issues and have difficulty speaking. However, I have not had any new illness," he said.

Munde had to quit the Devendra Fadnavis government following pressure from opposition parties as well as some members of the ruling alliance after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed.

Deshmukh was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

Karad is among the eight persons arrested and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). PTI MR BNM