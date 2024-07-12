Have continuously worked to increase green cover in Delhi: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday began a plant distribution campaign in Narela and Bawana, aiming to distribute more than 7.74 lakh plants free of cost this year as part of development work for the villages.

The announcement was made during a 'Vikas Sabha' organised in the Narela and Bawana Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Rai emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Delhi's rural areas.

"The Kejriwal government is dedicated to providing comprehensive facilities to the residents of rural Delhi. We are investing Rs 204 crore into the development works in the villages of Narela and Bawana," said Rai.

"Our goal is to distribute and plant over 64 lakh saplings this year, with the cooperation of all green agencies," he added.

The minister said the ambitious plans are part of a broader initiative, with the government allocating Rs 900 crore for the development of Delhi's villages.

The funds will be used for various infrastructure projects, including roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, and playgrounds, he added.

In addition to infrastructure development, the government is also focusing on increasing the green cover in Delhi.

Highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to combat pollution, Rai noted a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels since the Kejriwal government took office.

"We have continuously worked to decrease pollution and increase the green cover in Delhi. Our tree plantation campaigns have significantly contributed to this effort," Rai said, according to an official statement.

The Delhi Gram Vikas Board, formed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, plays a pivotal role in these development projects. The board oversees the implementation of various projects aimed at improving amenities in the villages of Delhi.

Rai also urged the public to actively participate in the plantation drive, saying if everyone integrates tree planting into their culture and daily lives, we can collectively address the problem of pollution.

He said the plant distribution programme, which began on Thursday, will be conducted in 30 assembly constituencies across Delhi and will run until August 9. PTI NSM AS AS