Have courage and be ready to sacrifice to attain success: Telangana CM tells students

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that to become a good leader one should first think of two values - courage and sacrifice.

Advertisment

Speaking at the ‘ISB Leadership Summit’ at the Indian School of Business campus here, he said India's great leaders and Congress leaders sacrificed their career, money, comforts, freedom and also their lives for the sake of the people.

"Firstly, think about two great values of courage and sacrifice to become a good and great leader. You will succeed if you have courage and are ready for sacrifice," Reddy said, according to an official release.

He called upon the ISB students to always maintain direct contact with people and to give equal respect to the poor, rich, young and the old and mingle with them as friends.

Advertisment

Reddy said ISB students are brand ambassadors for Hyderabad, Telangana and New India. He said his aim is to make Telangana a "Trillion Dollar" economy, and for that, Hyderabad needs to be developed as a USD 600 billion annual GDP city.

He said the government needs ISB’s help in taking this vision to every part of the world to promote Telangana.

He asked the ISB students to discuss with investors, businessmen and common people about Telangana and Hyderabad during their visits to other places.

Advertisment

Hyderabad should compete with cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul and not alone with other cities in the country, he said.

"My government is willing to work with ISB for two to three years. We may not offer big salaries but will give good opportunities and big challenges," he said.

The government has initiated a Skill university and is setting up Sports university here, Reddy said.