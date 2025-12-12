Have directed mandatory implementation of Kannada in nameboards: K'taka minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government has directed all Deputy Commissioners in the state to strictly monitor the implementation of mandatory use of Kannada language in nameboards, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Friday.

Responding to a question from member Umashree in the Legislative Council, the minister said the instructions were issued in accordance with the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022.

He said that under Section 17, Sub-section 6 of the Act, all commercial, industrial and business establishments, trusts, consultancy centres, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centres and hotels operating with government or local body permissions must ensure that Kannada is displayed in at least 60 per cent of the nameboard and that it appears at the top.

He added that the responsibility of enforcing the Act rests with Deputy Commissioners of all districts.

"As enforcement is a continuous process, there was no question of the task being incomplete," he said.

He noted that directions had been issued to all implementing authorities.

Tangadagi said that institutions failing to adopt Kannada nameboards would face penalties.

The penalties are-- Rs 5,000 for the first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second, and up to Rs 20,000 for every subsequent offence, along with the possibility of licence cancellation. All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take action as per these provisions, he added. PTI GMS SA