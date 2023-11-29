Have done no wrong, only did party work, says D K Shivakumar facing DA case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that he has done no wrong, and did only the party work, for which he has faced a lot of troubles.

The state Congress president's comments were in the context of proceedings in Karnataka High Court, in connection with the CBI's investigation in a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

"I don't know anything....I don't know what has happened in the court, it won't be right on my part to comment without knowing....my lawyers will have to inform me, without that I cannot comment as it is a court matter, and according to me staying away from court matter is good," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question on the proceedings in the High Court.

On BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal filing an intervening application challenging the withdrawal by the state government of the consent for the CBI probe in the DA case, he said, "Let anyone do anything...I know who has said or commented what, and have observed them with utmost humility. I will respond to them at the right time, not now."

Asked if he saw the development in the court as a relief, the deputy CM said, "People have seen, I have done no wrong." "I only did the party work. I have suffered a lot of troubles for doing the party work. If they want to trouble me in the future too, there is god, and people of the state are also there. You know what happened in the state, for troubling me (possibly indicating assembly poll results). My 'namaskaras' to the people who stood by me and prayed for me," he added.

The High Court today allowed Shivakumar to withdraw the appeal filed by him challenging a single judge's order refusing to quash a government sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the assets case.

The previous BJP government had granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Shivakumar, following which an FIR was lodged against him and an investigation undertaken on alleged charges of disproportionate assets.

Shivakumar withdrew the appeal after the current Karnataka cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 23, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law and decided to withdraw the sanction. Subsequently, a Government Order was issued in this regard.

Based on the Income Tax Department's search operations in Shivakumar's home and offices in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against him, for which the sanction was given on September 25, 2019. The CBI filed an FIR against Shivakumar on October 3, 2020.