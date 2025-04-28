Have faith in PM Modi, Pahalgam terror attack will be avenged: LoP in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Monday asked the people to have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he will not remain silent and the Pahalgam terror attack will be avenged.

Speaking on a resolution passed in the J-K assembly here to condemn the terror strike, the BJP leader paid homage to the 26 people, mostly tourists, killed in the April 22 incident and lauded the people for "frustrating terror conspirators" who wished to divide the nation on communal lines.

“Though it took us 36 years to unite against terror, it also brought us on the same page with the nation. The conspiracy was also to divide us, but we made it clear that no conspiracy can divide us,” he said.

“We should have full faith in our Prime Minister who is running a government which has a strong will and has demonstrated it time and again...

"We must be rest assured that that 26 lives snatched from us will be avenged. The person who had made India proud is not the one who can stay silent,” the LoP said.

Sharma said the entire humanity has been shattered by this inhuman act and the whole country is in grief and shock.

He appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his outreach in the aftermath of the attack and said the all-party meeting convened by him sent a strong message that “we are standing united in this hour of grief”.

“A united voice in this difficult time is necessary to make these nefarious designs of terrorists unsuccessful,” he said, adding no words can compensate for the loss of victim families but the House wants to convey to the nation that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are badly hurt by this incident and share their sympathies with all the victim families from across the country.

He said the 90 elected legislators have a responsibility to ensure that no evil eye should harm the unity demonstrated by the people, irrespective of their religion.

Asking people to refrain from using language that can hit the morale of the security forces and the government, he said Pakistan fully understands that it can never win in a conventional war against India and is, therefore, plotting such conspiracies to disturb peace and incite polarisation.