Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he has followed the principle of ''80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics'' of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in his career and pledged to continue working for the common man.

Shinde's remarks came after the state assembly passed a unanimous resolution congratulating him for receiving the 'Adya Jagatguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Puraskar', a prestigious award from the Warkari (devotees of Lord Vitthal) community, earlier this month.

The resolution comes amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an apology from Kamra even as the opposition came out in his support.

Shinde has not responded to the controversy.

In his reply to the resolution congratulating him for getting the award instituted in the name of Sant Tukaram, Shinde said the award belongs to the state's people and he dedicates it to them.

"In my 40-year-long career, I have followed Balasaheb Thackeray's principle of 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics and pledged to continue working for the common man," the deputy CM said.

''It is due to the work I did as chief minister the state gave a landslide victory (to the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP). We will continue to work for the people. Our responsibility has increased,'' he said.

Shinde said he considers himself as a ''common man''.

''We have to make the common man in the state a superman and improve the people's lives,'' he said.

The deputy CM further said the government and the opposition should work together for the people.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, who praised Shinde's political journey and legislative work.

Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him during a performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area.

The stand-up comeddian used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

Several Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

CM Fadnavis on Monday sought Kamra’s apology for “insulting” Shinde, even as police arrested 12 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for ransacking the venue where Kamra made the ‘traitor’ jibe.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials said.

The police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show with the "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and the hotel where the studio is located. PTI MR GK