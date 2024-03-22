Have got indication I may be fielded from Rajgarh, says Cong veteran Digvijaya Singh

Rajgarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said the party had given an "indication" that he may be fielded from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for 19 of the 29 seats in the state, including Rajgarh.

"The announcement has not been made so far, but I have been given an indication," Singh told reporters when asked whether he will be contesting Lok Sabha polls from Rajgarh.

Answering another query, he said it will the "last election of my life" and he hoped people will support him and the Congress.

Rajgarh is represented by BJP's MP Rodmal Nagar, who won in 2014 and 2019. Nagar is the ruling party's candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Singh was elected as an MP from Rajgarh in 1984 and 1991. After he became chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in 1993, the seat was held by his brother Laxman Singh from 1994 (bypoll) to 2004. Laxman won the 20024 Lok Sabha polls from here on a BJP ticket.

But Singh's close aide Narayan Singh Amlabe defeated Laxman Singh in 2009.

In 2014, Nagar defeated Amlabe and then retained the seat in 2019. PTI MAS BNM