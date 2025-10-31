Have learnt from PM when to speak and when not to, Oppn should also learn: Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) In the melee of things happening around the globe, one can see how Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on them, and at times, he decides not to speak, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

He also asserted that sometimes "being silent is also a strength", and speaking more than required can also prove detrimental.

Rijiju made the remarks in response to a query on some of the challenges that India-US ties have been facing in recent times, during an event held held at the Manekshaw Centre here.

Rijiju also took a dig at the Opposition saying, "When to speak and when not to speak, I have learned a lot from the PM, I want that the Opposition should also learn." Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was also present on the dais at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum hosted by the Army and defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Earlier, the minister addressed a gathering at the event that marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and later also interacted with the audience.

In his address, he emphasised that the aim of making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is not just "wishful thinking" but it is a "journey to make our country a foremost nation in the world".

Rijiju said he felt that with the prowess of the armed forces and support of youth endowed with the right spirit, the aim can be achieved.

During interaction with the gathering, he said youths of the country should be "assets" and not become a "liability".

They call it the demographic dividend for India, but this can become a "burden" if it is not channelised properly, so this is an "extremely critical period".

Gen Dwivedi in his address mentioned that with over 65 per cent of India's population below the age of 35 and almost 50 per cent under 25, "we are a nation of youth, a country of boundless energy, ideas, creativity and courage", and added, India's skilled human resource is "one of our greatest instruments of power".

Rijiju, who spoke after him, said for a long period of time "we have grown at a snail's pace".

"...India is growing at 7 plus percent. Now with this rate of our economic growth, you can very well calculate where India would be if we continue to grow in this rate in for next 22 years. So it is not merely a wishful thinking. It is a journey where we are going to make ourselves one of the foremost nation in the world," he said.

And, "we have to be independent, self reliant, self-sufficient and then we march on and we secure our rightful position as a developed nation by 2047".

During his address, he also touched upon the idea of freedom of speech.

"The Constitution gives everyone freedom of speech... So, much freedom being given, there has to be a limit to the freedom. You have freedom, do something for the country. The situation where someone raises voice against the country, one's freedom should be curbed there," he posited.

"There is nothing against anyone's freedom of speech, liberty, expression, but if it used by someone by putting self-interest above the country's interest...," he said, without elaborating.

Rijiju said India got independence in 1947 and up till now, it has not achieved a status of a developed country.

"We must ponder, what is that despite having such great human resources, great heritage, and being a great nation, India still has not achieved the status of developed nation. Prime Minister (Modi) has rightfully has set the target, because the target was never set," he said.

There has to be a destination a journey, there has to be a defined route "where we should march on," the minister said.

During the interaction, an audience member also asked him his opinion on the challenges that India-US ties have been facing in recent times, and the nature of changing geopolitics.

"In the melee of things happening around the globe, you carefully see how the honourable Prime Minister speaks, and he decides not to speak. Sometimes, being silent is also a strength, and speaking more than required can also be detrimental," he said.

From US tariff to H1B visa issues, ties between New Delhi and Washington have come under strain in recent months.

Col Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the prominent faces in media briefings on Operation Sindoor, also attended the event.

During her address at a session, she underlined the "information warfare" that also went on during Operation Sindoor, urged the youth to be agile, alert in warding off misinformation, and pitched for greater digital literacy among the youth.

Various thematic sessions were held throughout the day-long conclave.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, in his address, titled, 'An Inspiring Vision for India's Future', at another session, highlighted the role of youth power as the foundation of India's moral and strategic strength.

He also said, from epic Ramayana to Operation Sindoor, it has show that action was take npot because "we hated the enemy", but "we loved the values we stood for, for Dharma".

Surya also referred to the new type of "algorithm warfare" that is today shaping up in digital domain and urged the youth to be physically fit and mentally agile, and become a changemaker.

He termed "innovation as the new agni (fire)". PTI KND ZMN