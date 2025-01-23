Haryana Budget to make provision for Lado Lakshmi Yojana: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Asserting that the BJP government is committed to fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said the government has made full planning to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 as monthly financial assistance for all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna if the party returned to power. The BJP returned to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Chief Minister Saini, when asked about the government's plans to implement the scheme, said, "It has been three months since the present government came to power. We have made its (the yojana's) full planning.

"The Budget Session is coming up and we will be making the provision of its budget. The BJP fulfils the promises it makes. Earlier too, we delivered what we promised," Saini said.

Saini was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting.