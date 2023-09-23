Have never spoken anything against Ajit Dada: Supriya Sule

Pune, Sep 23 (PTI) NCP working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday that she has never spoken anything against her politically estranged cousin Ajit Pawar.

Sule, who represents the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, was in Pune to visit Ganesh idols on the occasion of the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a jolt in July after a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Sule has remained with her father and party founder Sharad Pawar.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said, “I never ask anything to God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers.” Asked about her recent speech referring to “bhai (brother)” in Parliament, Sule said, “Ajit Dada is my elder brother and I have never spoken anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah.” Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, “Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that likes to see the well-being of the sister).” She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years but now he doesn’t say that NCP is a “Naturally Corrupt Party”.

“The BJP always conducted revenge politics. If allegations made against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, BJP should apologise to us,” he said.

To a question about BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, Sule said it was very unfortunate. NCP and Trinamool Congress have already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about the incident, she said. PTI COR NR