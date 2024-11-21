Have no formal info on event to mark 2 years of Cong govt in Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said he has no formal information about an event being organised to mark two years of Congress government in the state.

The event will be held on December 11 at Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur and over 25,000 people are expected to participate, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said on Sunday.

Interacting with media persons here, state Public Works Minister Singh said, "I have heard from the media that an event is being organised but I am yet to get formal information in this regard. We would definitely participate in the event and highlight the two years of achievement of the Congress government." Reacting to the statement of BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who dubbed the Himachal Pradesh government as a "symbol of corruption, scams and mismanagement", Singh said a leader of his (Nadda) stature should not make baseless allegations.

"I would like to ask the BJP president to name one instance in which there has been a corruption allegation against the chief minister or a cabinet minister," he said. PTI BPL ZMN