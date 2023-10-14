Have not come to J-K to contest elections, says L-G Sinha

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ruled out contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he has not come to the Union Territory to take part in the polls.

"I have not come here to contest elections. I have contested elections in the past and will contest in the future too," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

He was replying to questions about some political parties asking if he had come to Jammu and Kashmir to contest elections.

In reply to another question about his reported remarks that 80 per cent people would vote in favour of the current system of central rule if a survey is conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "I have not said anything like this." One media house told him that people say this, he said. PTI AB SZM