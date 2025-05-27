Have not let our guard down along IB, Operation Sindoor continues: BSF'

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand on Tuesday said the border force has not let its guard down along the International Border and that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing as Pakistan cannot be trusted. Expressing apprehension about infiltration attempts along the border, the IG asserted that the Border Security Force (BSF) remains on high alert.

"We cannot let our guard down even for a second. We are maintaining the highest possible vigil along the border," Anand said in a press conference addressing Operation Sindoor here.

He was replying to a question about the possibility of terrorist infiltration along the IB under the cover of Pakistani shelling and the security measures taken post Operation Sindoor.

The officer assured that a high degree of operational preparedness has been maintained along the border.

"There were inputs that the enemy may plan to conduct some kind of mischief, cross-border firing, or stage infiltration. We are ready and vigilant," he said.

Stating that Pakistan cannot be trusted, the officer informed that the BSF is putting up robust surveillance systems to maintain high vigilance along the border.

"We are rapidly upgrading our surveillance equipment and systems. We are deploying technology that gives us advance information on any infiltration movement from across the border," he said, expressing confidence in the BSF to handle such situations.

On the issue of terrorists possibly infiltrating under the cover of shelling, the IG said, "Some foreign terrorists infiltrated in the past. This poses a serious challenge to security forces in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. The Army, BSF, other paramilitary forces, and police are jointly committed to eliminating terrorism." He also shared that all information about possible terror infiltrations is being verified. "It is difficult to confirm anything at this stage. Our job is to assess and act on these inputs along with other agencies." Expressing that infiltration remains a challenge for the BSF, the officer said, "Over the past decade, there have been both successful and foiled attempts. We have infused technology and upgraded systems along the border, but the adversary keeps trying new methods. "We are relying not just on technology but also on manpower. Our forces are stationed just 250 meters apart, and this human surveillance is proving very effective alongside technological tools." When asked about the presence of Pakistani Army personnel along with the Rangers, he confirmed, "Yes, regular army troops were part of the build-up." Conveying his concern about terror tunnels being possibly used for infiltration, the IG said, "Some areas on the Pakistani side are left uncultivated, and due to dense bushes, the visibility is poor. "We have deployed high-rise surveillance equipment and UAVs to monitor activities deep across the border. It was one such asset that detected a large group of terrorists moving toward the border on the night of May 8." The officer also hailed BSF women personnel, including Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, for showing exemplary courage by manning forward posts.

"We are proposing to name one post in the Samba sector after Operation Sindoor and two others after martyrs,” he said.

Noting that the BSF had foiled infiltration bids in the past, the senior officer said they had thwarted an infiltration attempt by 40 to 50 suspected terrorists along the IB during shelling with preemptive strikes.

He further informed that the BSF had successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt involving suspected terrorists who were trying to cross over under the cover of Pakistani shelling in the Sialkot sector.

“We launched preemptive strikes and inflicted heavy losses. The adversary was forced to retreat. Their troops, Rangers, and terrorists suffered casualties,” he said.

The IG then brought up the consistent inputs they had about Pakistan planning to facilitate infiltration under the cover of cross-border firing and shelling. “The enemy is reorienting its defences to deal with such a situation. We foiled their designs." "We are keeping a close watch over every inch of land,” the IG said, adding that the BSF and the Indian Army are jointly dealing with tunnel threats.

Anand, who took over command of the Jammu Frontier on February 7, highlighted the BSF’s robust response post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

“Retaliation was evident after Operation Sindoor. In areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri and the IB in Jammu, we took aggressive postures. Pakistani Rangers confined themselves to posts while BSF stayed on the front foot,” he said.

He said the BSF destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Akhnoor, Samba, and RS Pura sectors, including those in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra.

“On May 9-10, Pakistan opened unprovoked fire in the Akhnoor sector, targeting BSF posts. In response, we hit the Looni launch pad linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and caused significant damage,” Anand said.

Another BSF officer, DIG RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal spoke about how Pakistan used drones and targeted villages like Abdullian using various weapons.

“We responded by destroying several enemy posts, towers, and bunkers. Around 76 Pakistani posts and 47 forward posts were hit. In contrast, BSF suffered no loss of assets or infrastructure,” he said.

However, three defence personnel lost their lives after Pakistan used low-flying drones to drop payloads on BSF posts.

Anand reiterated the BSF’s commitment to both security and civilian welfare. “We encourage farmers along the IB to continue agricultural activities. We ensure their protection and undertake civic action programmes as part of confidence-building measures.” “BSF is India’s first line of defence. We do not provoke but will retaliate strongly against any misadventure. Our guard remains up, and our vigilance unwavering,” Anand said.

On the matter of coordination between agencies, the IG asserted that a multi-agency setup is in place, given that militancy has been an issue in the Kashmir Valley for years. "All agencies are working together. We hold regular intelligence-sharing meetings, and every input is taken seriously to take decisive action against threats." Talking about the Amarnath Yatra and the infiltration threats related to it, he said, "We are receiving inputs on infiltration from both the IB and LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year's inputs during the Amarnath Yatra have also been analyzed. Measures have been taken in this regard." He further assured that the Yatra is of great importance and that the BSF will ensure foolproof security in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Government. "We encourage maximum participation from citizens." On the matter of repeated intelligence reports suggesting terrorists may attempt infiltration again, the IG assured, "Whether it is the LoC or IB, our forces remain on the highest alert."