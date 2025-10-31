'Have not read his statement': Omar Abdullah refrains from responding to LG's statehood remarks

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday refused to be drawn into a war of words with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over his remarks on statehood, saying he would respond only after going through the statement of the LG.

Earlier, while speaking at an event at SKICC here, the LG said the lack of statehood to J-K cannot be used as an excuse for "under performance" as the elected government has all the powers.

When asked by reporters about the LG's statement, Abdullah said he had not read Sinha's statement.

"First, I would like to see the words he has used, because if there is a difference in what he has stated and what you are saying, then if I say something which is wrong, it will not be good," the chief minister said.

He added, however, that if the LG has said what the media personnel were saying, then he "will respond to that at the right time".

Abdullah attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon Expo here.

He said that with every huge event, attempts are made to give the best experience to the athletes.

"When I participated in the half-marathon in Delhi, I saw that a similar event was organised there, and the people participating in the marathon or half-marathon liked it very much. It is good that apart from a run, an expo is also being organised," he said.

Abdullah said that the expo would showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s handicrafts and tourism potential to people from other states, expressing hope that it would contribute to tourism promotion in the region. PTI SSB SMV SMV SKY SKY