Have noted reports related to Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India has noted reports related to the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government has also noted a press briefing on May 26 by the Director of Military Operations of Bangladesh Army, in which it has been stated that "there are no plans at present for the Lalmonirhat airfield to be used for military purposes".

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether Bangladesh has "authorised China to restart operations" at its Lalmonirhat Airbase, and if the government has "lodged its objections" with Bangladesh in this regard.

Singh in his response said, "The government of India has noted reports concerning the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh." The government of India "continues to monitor" all developments having a bearing on national security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it, he said. PTI KND ZMN