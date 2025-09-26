Have only one stand regarding AIIMS in Kerala since 2016: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said his stand on an AIIMS in Kerala is the same as it was in 2016, and there is no change to that.

"I have said what I had to say. I have only one stand. It is the same stand as stated by me in 2016," the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism told reporters.

His latest statement comes in the wake of his recent remarks calling for an AIIMS in Alappuzha district with many party leaders terming it as his personal view and saying the Centre has to decide where in Kerala it will be set up.

In 2016, Gopi had reportedly said that he would push for an AIIMS in Kerala.

Earlier this week, he had said that he told the Kerala Chief Minister to allocate land in Alappuzha.

The ruling CPI(M) has termed his statement as an attempt to create "unnecessary controversy" on the issue after the state had given a proposal citing Kozhikode as the ideal site for the medical institute and also earmarked and acquired land for the same.

On Thursday, BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh had said that the party welcomes the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) anywhere in Kerala.

With regard to Gopi's demand, Ramesh had said it was his personal opinion.

The BJP leader had said it was for the Centre to decide the location of the premier medical institute based on specific parameters and consultations with the state government. PTI HMP HMP ROH