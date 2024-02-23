Have patience, solution will come: RLD chief Jayant to protesting farmers

Amroha (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday asked the farmers protesting for minimum support price to exercise patience, saying a solution would definitely emerge.

Chaudhary appealed for restraint from "both sides" as he expressed his sorrow at the death of a young farmer on Wednesday during a farmer-police clash at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana.

"Farmers should exercise patience, a solution will definitely emerge. Violence is not acceptable in any form," he said.

Chaudhary, who was in Amroha, met the family members of Hakampur village head Vishal and Rajan and Manoj, who died in a road accident on December 24, at their homes and condoled with them.

Chaudhary, who was till recently an ally in the INDIA bloc, left the grouping in the wake of Bharat Ratna announcement to his father, former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

During his visit he refused to answer queries on the seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections with other parties and CBI raid at the house of former Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik.

"This is not a political visit," he said.

"The legitimate demands of the farmers should be resolved in any case. The solution to any problem is possible only through dialogue. The dialogue between the government and the farmers on this issue should not stop. The problem will be solved soon," he added. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN