Have quit BJP, will join Cong on Sep 13: Former Gondiya BJP MLA Gopaldas Agrawal

Gondia, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader and former MLA Gopaldas Agrawal on Sunday said he was leaving the saffron party and joining the Congress on September 13.

Addressing a press conference, the former MLA from Gondiya said he was leaving the BJP with a heavy heart as its policies were not acceptable and party workers had not worked with full commitment for him.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP in a letter to party president JP Nadda. I joined the BJP in 2019 to contest the assembly polls but faced defeat at the hands of Independent candidate Vinod Agrawal due to lack of cooperation from the party workers," said Agrawal, who won from the seat on a Congress ticket in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

"I am forced to leave with a heavy heart. I have also spoken about my decision to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I will return to the Congress on September 13 in the presence of Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala," he told reporters.

He claimed senior leaders like Chennithala and others have said the Congress will contest from Gondia in the upcoming assembly polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi but added he was not joining his old party for the sake of a ticket. PTI COR BNM