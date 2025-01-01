Have received 'solid evidence' of irregularities in BPSC exams, claims CPI(ML) Liberation

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) The opposition CPI(ML) Liberation, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, on Wednesday claimed that it has received "solid evidence" of irregularities in the recently-held BPSC examinations, over which massive protests are being held in Patna.

A delegation of CPI(ML) Liberation MLAs, headed by Mehboob Alam, met the protestors at Gardani Bagh where a round-the-clock agitation has been underway for about two weeks.

"The students handed over solid evidence of irregularities in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024 of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held on December 13 across the state. The delegation assured them that the party would study the evidence and do the needful," CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Kunal said.

The delegation told the demonstrators that they were standing strongly with them and would continue to exert pressure on the government to listen to their grievances, he said.

Kunal said the statement made by senior minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday that "there is no evidence" of question paper leak smacked of "arrogance" and the party was expecting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to break his silence over the issue.

"Nitish Kumar seems to have forgotten that he himself is a product of the students' movement of 1974, he appears to have followed the example of ally BJP in trying to crush justifiable demands of students," the Left leader said.

Several Left outfits, including the AISA and DYFI, held a 'Mashal Julush' or torchlight march near the Income Tax Golumber in the state capital in the evening, demanding the immediate cancellation of the December 13 exam.

AISA state secretary Sabeer Kumar said, "If the BPSC does not cancel the exam, then we will gherao the CM's residence on January 3." PTI PKD SOM