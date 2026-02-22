Have requested HM Amit Shah for CBI probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared.

"I had received a letter from the NCP (an ally of the BJP) seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI," he added.

Ajit Pawar and four others onboard a chartered plane were killed when it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

The late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar had raised several allegations regarding the plane crash circumstances and suspected foul play.

Rohit Pawar, on Saturday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign till the inquiry into the incident is completed.

He had raised questions regarding the company VSR that owned the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft and its purported links with Naidu.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, added that the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is conducting an audit of the VSR Company and all its logbooks are being checked.

"We have to wait for the probe report and avoid speculation. There may be doubts that have to be referred to the appropriate authority. We will also ensure a regular follow-up of the investigation. I feel the DGCA and civil aviation ministry have nothing to hide," he said.

Noting that the probe is important for the safety of all political leaders, Fadnavis recalled that he had travelled on the VSR plane several times.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who was also present at the presser with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said, "We have requested a CBI probe into the air crash and the chief minister has assured a thorough investigation." PTI MR NSK