Won't spare them if they poke me: Baba Siddique after quitting Congress

Mumbai: Senior Mumbai Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the party after being associated with it for nearly five decades.

He did not cite any reason for his decision to quit the Congress though he said that there is a lot to express but “some things are better left unsaid”, in an apparent dig at the party.

“Until they poke me, I’ll not say anything. But if they poke me, I will not spare them,” he added.

VIDEO | "Sometimes you speak your mind, but things are not done despite keeping forth your views time and again, then it is better to step aside," says former Maharashtra minister @BabaSiddique after resigning from the Congress.



(Full video is available on PTI Videos -…

This is the second exit of a key city-based leader of the grand old party in a month after former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power.

His announcement comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP).

There is also speculation that he might join the NCP.

Siddique in a post on X said, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect.”

He added, “There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, Siddique had earned much praise for arranging highly sought-after medicines for several needy patients.

The politician is also known for his grand ‘Iftar’ parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars.

His son Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.