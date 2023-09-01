Have some reservations: NC on 'one nation, one election'

Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Friday said the party has some reservations about the 'one nation, one election' proposal, but, would give a detailed response only after the newly formed committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submits its report.

"As a party, the NC has some reservations about this proposal. There are many things in it on which we want to react, but, as of now, the Kovind committee has been mandated to submit a report on it, so, it is better to wait for some time. But, once this report comes, the NC will give its detailed response then," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told PTI here.

He however, said the proposal was not new and there have been four committees already which have studied it and submitted their reports.

"What was in those reports, what were their recommendations, and what was the need to frame another committee, we should wait for that to come out, then we will give our detailed response," Dar added.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind has been tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election".

Kovind will explore the feasibility and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967. PTI SSB CK