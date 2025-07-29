Have sought reports on waterlogged spots: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the waterlogged ITO crossing and said her government has sought a "detailed report" on every such spot from the civic authorities.

She said the water drained out within 30-45 minutes from area.

The Rekha Gupta-led government was criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party over flooding of such areas as ITO and Zakhira underpass.

"All our teams are alert and officials are taking stock of waterlogging. There were places where water accumulated but it was drained out timely. I have spoken to locals here at ITO and they said that the water receded within half an hour to 45 minutes," she told reporters.

"We have report of every waterlogging point and we are working to improve this situation," she said.

After heavy rain battered Delhi on Tuesday, visuals from various parts of the city showed long lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads.