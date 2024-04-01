Have Swami Prasad Maurya's blessings, will give strong fight together: Pallavi Patel

Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel, who left the INDIA bloc and forged an alliance with the AIMIM, on Monday said that she has the blessings of Swami Prasad Maurya and he will join them in fight for social justice.

Maurya, who has formed the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) after leaving the Samajwadi Party, however, refused to make any comment on joining the new alliance.

Patel while talking to PTI videos said that their PDM Nyay Morcha, in which PDM stands for Picchda, Dalit and Muslim, has given an alternative to people against the government and the "big people" of the opposition who are continuously ignoring public sentiments.

“We were continuously working as an integral part of the INDIA bloc but you people saw how we were betrayed at a time when the election activities are very intense in the entire country. We are a political party so we have to make our own path and as a result of that we have formed this alliance," she said.

Patel, who is the MLA from Sirathu, said, "We studied in depth the sentiments of people, who are feeling that the government here and the big people of the opposition are silent on their questions or are backtracking. So we have worked to give an option to people of this state." When asked whether Maurya will also join their PDM Nyay Morcha, she said, "We have welcomed everyone in the Morcha and as far as Swami Prasad Maurya ji is concerned, he is a very senior leader who has fought a long battle for social justice, so how can anyone sideline him. He is with us. His blessings are with us and you will see that together we will give a strong fight." "We welcome all organisations, whether small or big, to support and strengthen the fight of our PDM Morcha," she added.

However, Maurya when asked on the possibility of joining the newly formed alliance, told PTI, “I was not in Lucknow yesterday. I have not talked to anyone in this regard and it is not appropriate to talk to anyone on this without any discussion." When asked whether he can join this alliance if positive talks take place, he said, "At present, if and buts do not work in politics. Right now our aim is to save the Constitution, remove the BJP, save democracy and save the country and for this purpose I am continuously working towards strengthening the INDIA bloc. Our effort is that all like-minded people should come on one platform and remove the BJP to save the Constitution and democracy." Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), which separated from the opposition INDIA bloc after its demand for Mirzapur, Phulpur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh was not met, on Sunday announced a new alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and named it PDM Nyay Morcha and described it as a front to provide justice to the backward classes, Dalits and Muslims.

Maurya, who launched the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party after leaving the Samajwadi Party, on Sunday announced to contest the elections from Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Announcing this on social media platform 'X', Maurya had also said that now it remains to be seen whether the opposition's INDIA bloc supports him or not.

He also announced the name of a candidate from Deoria and said that soon candidates will be announced on some other seats as well. PTI ABN AS AS