Have systems which can target loitering munition having range of hundred kilometers over here: CDS in Jammu

Jammu, Sept 11 (PTI) Asserting that there are systems in place which can target loitering munition with a range of hundred kilometres, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said that these have not been procured for target practice but will be used "operationally".

Advertisment

"I wish you go around this exhibition more closely. You will find systems which can target loitering ammunition which have a range of a hundred kilometers over here. If you ask them, people have procured this. People have not procured this for target practice, they are to be used operationally. Some of it will find part of our inventory at a particular point in time," the CDS said in a media interaction here.

The CDS went around the stalls put up to showcase indigenously built defence systems at the North Tech Symposium which began here on Monday.

When asked by a journalist whether India can use drones the way the United States of America uses to target their enemies, the CDS referred to recent security setup around the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi and said that a large number of anti-drone systems were installed at the summit venue and the airport by the Army, Air Force and the Navy for the security of the event.

The CDS said the armed forces are aware of the drone problem and they have procured these equipment in sufficient to meet the immediate requirement.

Gen Chauhan said India will emerge to be one of the major defence producers for the world as the country goes the way of "Aatmanirbharta", a call for which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years ago. PTI AB PY PY