Have taken all steps to address Mumbai's voter apathy, says Gagrani

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Mumbai civic chief and the metropolis' district election officer Bhushan Gagrani on Monday said all barriers contributing to urban voter apathy have been addressed this time.

Urban apathy is a major concern expressed by the Election Commission, he said in a press conference.

"I think the voting percentage will remain encouraging. We are intensively appealing to voters to come out this time. Almost 9 per cent of the total polling booths are in high rise buildings and societies so the excuse of going down and reaching a polling station will be no more valid," he said.

A massive drive for voter awareness was taken under the SVEEP program of the EC by BMC and other authorities, he added.

"Efforts will be made to speed up the queues so that voters do not have to wait for a long time. For the first time, the concept of "Divyang Mitra" (Friends of disabled) has been implemented by the BMC in Mumbai," he said.

He reiterated that as per the election commission's directive, mobiles phones, even if switched off won't be permitted within 100 meter radius of polling booths.

"Facilities like drinking water, clean toilets, waiting rooms, wheelchairs for Divyang voters, volunteers for Divyang voters, fans, dust bins, medical kit and sign boards are provided at every voting station. Free of charge transport facility will be made available for Divyang voters. For this, more than 100 vehicles will be made available at 1284 locations. Moreover, 100 per cent web casting facility has been provided at every polling booth," Gagrani said.

Mumbai has 36 assembly seats. PTI KK BNM