Have told NCP (SP) there will be no alliance if it ties up with Ajit Pawar's NCP: Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) has told NCP (SP) that it will not forge an alliance if the latter ties up with Ajit Pawar's NCP for civic body polls, Sachin Ahir of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Thursday.

He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) is in talks with the NCP (SP) for forging an alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls.

"We have told the NCP (SP) that we are not forming an alliance if it ties up with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP," Ahir told PTI.

If the NCP (SP) ties up with NCP, then the Shiv Sena (UBT) will tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is anyways having an alliance with MNS in all civic body polls.

"The NCP (SP) has assured us they will not have a tie-up with Ajit Pawar-led NCP," Ahir said, adding there will be another round of talks with NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the NCP (SP) forging an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the municipal corporation polls would be akin to joining hands with the BJP.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he will meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and hold discussions on various issues, including any understanding between the two rival factions for the Pune civic body polls.

"Having an alliance with Ajit Pawar would be akin to joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar is an agent of the BJP, and any truck with him will mean strengthening the BJP," Raut said in response to a question.

The NCP and NCP (SP) have held talks about joining hands for the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said BJP and NCP won't have an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, and there will be a friendly fight between the two Mahayuti allies.

Besides the BJP and NCP, the ruling Mahayuti also has the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, as a constituent.

Raut said Pawar is positive about Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena coming together for the civic body polls. He said the NCP (SP) will ally with the Sena (UBT) and MNS in Nashik and Thane.

Raut further claimed that Shiv Sena's budget for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls was about Rs 10,000 crore and that the party would give Rs 10 crore to each candidate, but did not provide any details to back the claim.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state will take place on January 15, and the counting will be held a day later. PTI PR NR BNM