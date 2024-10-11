Have told police there should be no compromise while dealing with crime against women: Fadnavis

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has instructed the police department that there should be no slackness or compromise while dealing with crimes against women and children.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was speaking here after inaugurating or performing ground-breaking ceremonies of various projects under the state home department.

"As long as there are criminal tendencies in society, crime will take place. What is important is whether crimes get solved and criminals punished. When we assess policing, it is important to see how many cases have been solved, how many criminals have been punished. It is also important to see whether people feel safe or not, what is the safety perception," he said. Fadnavis also claimed that now cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and crimes against women are being reported, and drug rackets are being exposed.

"Though it looks worrisome, if we continue to sweep these crimes under the carpet, suppress them, there will be challenges before future generations. That is why, I have asked police to concentrate on solving the crimes against women, and not to compromise against crime against women, children and drug offences," he said.

If a police personnel is found to be involved in such cases, he or she is not suspended but dismissed on the spot, Fadnavis said. PTI SPK KRK