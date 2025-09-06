Have urged Centre to approve 1 bigha forest land for each disaster-hit family: HP CM

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has requested the Centre to provide one bigha of forest land to each family affected by the recent rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

In view of the adverse weather and road conditions, the government has decided to cancel all examinations, he said.

Interacting with mediapersons in Kullu during a visit to disaster-hit areas, the chief minister said this year's monsoon has caused widespread devastation, leading to heavy loss to lives and properties.

"The state government is extending assistance from its own limited resources, as no support has been received from the Central government so far," Sukhu said.

He said the government has prepared a Rs 3,000 crore project to obtain World Bank assistance for disaster management and help rehabilitate the affected families.

"We have requested the Centre to provide one bigha of forest land to each affected family, to help them resettle in safer locations. About 68 per cent of the state's land is categorised as forest land. The state government cannot allot forest land without Central approval," the chief minister said.

Accusing the BJP leaders of being active only on social media and doing nothing on ground to help people, Sukhu sought the support of BJP MPs to urge the Centre to approve one bigha of forest land per family, along with a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh.

During his visit to Kullu, Sukhu interacted with affected families and assured them of all assistance.

He also inspected the damaged roads, bridges and private properties at Vashisth Chowk, Manali, Bahang and Old Manali, and visited an areas in Akhara Bazaar where landslides have buried a few houses.

He instructed the administration to accelerate relief and rescue operations and directed officials of the Border Roads Organisation to restore damaged roads at the earliest.

Earlier, the chief minister conducted an aerial survey in Mandi and Kullu districts. He also inspected the damaged Bhootnath and Bhuntar bridges, and carried ration and other essential supplies to remote inaccessible areas.

On pilgrims stranded due to landslides on the Manimahesh Yatra route, the chief minister said the Chamba district administration has engaged services of the Army's Chinook and MI-17 helicopters to rescue the devotees and airlifted some of them safely from Bharmaur to Chamba, from where they were sent home.

He said 605 devotees were safely evacuated from Bharmaur on Thursday and transported in Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation buses to their destinations free of cost.

Sukhu said the government is also making every effort to transport the produce of farmers and orchardists from the disaster-affected regions to the markets, although at present the top priority is to restore roads and ensure essential services such as electricity and water supply.

He said the state government is providing an assistance of Rs 7.70 lakh to families whose houses were completely destroyed. PTI BPL RUK RUK