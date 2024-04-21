Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters: SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party's Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh on Sunday said he had withdrawn his resignation on the advice of his supporters.

Shaikh had, on Saturday, announced he was resigning from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in protest against the state leadership of the SP failing to address his grievances. Shaikh had said he sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra SP president Abu Azmi.

He had, however, not said at the time if he also sent the resignation letter to assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

"I have withdrawn my resignation. Party activists were insisting I take back the resignation," Shaikh told PTI on Sunday.

Shaikh had addressed a huge crowd of supporters in Bhiwandi on Saturday night after news of his resignation spread.

He had said there was need to safeguard the party from divisive forces, adding that some leaders were spreading discord for their own selfish gains. PTI COR MVG BNM