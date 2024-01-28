Haven't received any recognition from state: Bengal's Padma Shri recipient

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Padma Shri recipient and folk singer Ratan Kahar has expressed gratitude to the Centre for recognising his efforts in preserving the tradition of Bengali folk songs but rued he was yet to hear anything from the West Bengal government.

Kahar, known for his chart-topping song ‘Baroloker Biti Lo’, revealed that many of his compositions have been lost forever, while lyrics of some others have in past been used by other musicians without his consent.

"I am happy that the Centre has considered honouring me with the Padma Shri for my work. It was beyond my expectations. Although the West Bengal government has not yet recognised my contributions, the Centre has stepped forward," Kahar told reporters outside his home in a village in Birbhum on Saturday.

Kahar expressed regret over the irretrievable loss of many of his compositions due to a lack of proper facilities.

He explained, "I don't have enough space at home to store the papers, manuscripts, and lyrics. In fact, I didn't even have a proper roof over my head in the past. I have faced numerous hardships, but no one has come to my aid. The countless songs I wrote during those days may never be recovered." On allegations that some of his songs been used by other composers, Kahar preferred to remain silent.

Another Padma Shri recipient from the state, clay modeller Sanatan Rudra Pal, said receiving the civilian honour would inspire future clay modellers.

Pal mentioned that he wished to share this honour with his fellow artisans in the state, saying, "I am overwhelmed by the recognition from the Centre. I also hope that the elder sister of our household (Didi) will bestow an award upon me. Any recognition from someone at home would be highly valued." He, however, did not elaborate if by Didi he meant West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

When asked about the emergence of theme art forms in puja celebrations, Pal, who has been sculpting idols for over 50 years, said it has revitalised traditional clay modellers, pushing them to excel.

He believes that the UNESCO recognition of Bengal's Durga Puja in 2021, along with his Padma Shri award, will act as catalysts for further growth.

Other Padma Shri recipients from Bengal include ecologist Eklavya Sharma, Rajbanshi folk singer Gita Roy Barman, kantha stitch artist Takdira Begum, traditional dance form Chhau mask maker Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (posthumous), social activist Dukhu Majhi, and scientist Narayan Chakraborty.

Bangladeshi Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya is also a recipient of the civilian honour.

Additionally, actor Mithun Chakraborty, iconic singer Usha Uthup, and former Union minister Satyabrata Mukherjee (posthumous) were three of the Padma Bhushan recipients from the state. PTI SUS MNB