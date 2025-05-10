Haven't slept for 2 days: Border residents in Rajasthan anxious yet confident in Army

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) A fresh wave of drone attacks by Pakistan last night made residents of border areas in Rajasthan anxious yet their faith in the Indian Armed forces stayed strong as the forces neutralised the drones mid-air, with no harm reported.

“The way our forces destroyed the drones mid-air has boosted our confidence that the attacks from Pakistan will not harm us," Jaisalmer resident Jalam Singh told PTI.

The western Rajasthan experienced a complete blackout and sirens were sounded multiple times, particularly in Barmer, to alert residents.

The first drone attack bid occurred in Jaisalmer’s Pokhran on Friday night. Then similar attempts were reported from other areas in Jaisalmer and Barmer.

However, the Indian air defense system successfully neutralised the drones mid-air, with no harm reported, which has instilled a sense of confidence and reassurance among the local population.

"We have not slept for two nights," Jalam Singh said as the Friday bid marked the second consecutive night of drone swarm attacks in Jaisalmer, all of which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Indian forces.

His family, along with many others in the area, adhered strictly to the blackout guidelines, ensuring that not a single light was visible from any household.

"It is our duty to follow these guidelines; it's for our safety," Jalam Singh’s wife Babita said.

Umesh Acharya, an astrologer and another local resident, noted that the situation had drawn comparisons to the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where people were confined to their homes.

"We return home by 5-6 pm and stay inside. Our forces are vigilant and capable of teaching Pakistan a lesson," he said.

Retired Forest Ranger Jaithmal Singh observed that unlike the fear felt during the 1971 war, there is no widespread panic today because of the prompt action by the forces.

"The prompt and effective action of the air defense system against these attacks is a key reason behind the confidence we feel now. The district administration has done an excellent job in alerting people in advance," he said.

He recalled how, during the 1971 war, information was scarce, mainly communicated through radio.

"There used to be rampant rumours and widespread fear at that time," Jaithmal Singh said.

"The situation was far more uncertain back then and people were deeply anxious. Today, our forces are highly capable and we have access to real-time information through television and mobile phones. We have been watching TV and getting updates on mobile phones for two days," he said.

Meanwhile, following the drone activity last night, suspicious objects were discovered in various locations in Barmer and Jaisalmer on Saturday morning.

"On Saturday morning, suspicious objects were found in Baytoo and Balotra. Another object was found in Badoda village in Jaisalmer," police said.

The drones, launched from Pakistan, were intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India's air defense systems.

Following Friday's attack in Jaisalmer that happened first at around 9 pm, the blackout in Jodhpur -- originally planned to start at midnight -- was brought forward and immediately enforced across the city.

This alert extended to Barmer, Sriganganagar, Phalodi and Jodhpur, where similar blackouts were implemented.

Pakistan had also launched a swarm drone attack on Jaisalmer the previous night.

Attempted strikes were made on airbases in Phalodi, Nal, and Uttarlai on the night of May 7-8, all of which were successfully neutralized before reaching their targets. PTI SDA NB NB