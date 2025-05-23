Watch: Haveri gang rape accused take out victory rally after bail

New Delhi: Seven men accused of gang rape in Haveri, Karnataka, took out a victory procession following their release on bail.

The incident, captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, shows the accused riding motorcycles and cars in a celebratory manner, an action perceived as a blatant mockery of the judicial process and a grave insult to the victim and the community.

The accused individuals are Aptab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri.

The video depicts the men riding through the streets of Haveri, with one individual notably standing on the roof of a moving car, raising his arm in a gesture that many interpret as defiance or triumph.

Critics argue that the bail granted to the accused, coupled with their subsequent actions, undermines the seriousness of the charges and sends a chilling message to victims of sexual assault.

The case stems from an alleged gang rape that occurred in Haveri, a district in Karnataka, earlier this year. The victim, whose identity has been protected, reported being raped by multiple individuals in a hotel room.

The Karnataka Police initially arrested six individuals in connection with the case, with two more arrests following shortly after. The accused face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including unlawful assembly, rioting, house-trespass, voluntarily causing hurt, outraging a woman’s modesty, and criminal intimidation.

Despite the gravity of the allegations.