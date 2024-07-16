Having '4 begums, 36 children' wrong: Rajasthan BJP MLA targets Muslims

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan MLA Balmukundacharya has said people in “a particular community” have “four begums and 36 children”, the second such remark on “population control” in recent days by a BJP leader in the state.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress legislator on Tuesday said the ruling party’s intention is just to target the Muslim community.

"There is a huge problem of increasing population. There is a particular community which has ‘char begum aur chhatis bacche’. There are countless such cases. This is wrong. There should be equal laws for everyone, otherwise how will the country move forward," the BJP MLA was heard saying in a video that surfaced Monday.

Talking to reporters in the state assembly building on Tuesday, the BJP MLA insisted that the population control law was a necessity.

"There is nothing wrong in the population law. The way the population is increasing, there is a need for more food and housing. This (population) is a hurdle in growth. If we want to become a prosperous and developed country, there should be collective agreement on this and population control law should be made, it will be beneficial for all," he said.

The BJP leader said he once talked to an e-rickshaw driver in his constituency who had 13 children.

"A sister came to my office and said she was the third wife of her husband and now he was going to bring a fourth. I told her that now there is a law against it and she should go to police," he said.

"It is not a matter of government or non-government benefits. The point is that in the country, some families say 'hum do hamare do', while some say whatever (birth) is happening, let it happen as it is God's will. There is a need to look into this," he said.

The MLA said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are countless schemes for the welfare of the poor and they are getting the benefits without any discrimination.

He said it was Modi who solved the triple talaq issue.

"After Modi came, development is happening without appeasement and discrimination," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said efforts are being made at the level of the central government to ensure that couples who have more than two or three children do not get any benefit of government facilities.

"It is a bitter truth that when the population increases and the resources decrease, problems will arise. And that is why efforts are being made at the level of the central government. There is a thought that couples who have more than two or three children should not get any benefit of government facilities," he said.

Reacting to the comments, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma on Tuesday said the intention of the BJP government in the state is only to target a particular community instead of having a concern regarding population.

He said the Congress would welcome a population control law but the BJP's motive was just to target a community.

"A particular community is being targeted. If population law is to be brought, Congress would support it but the BJP's intention is to target the Muslim community instead of bringing the law," he told reporters.

"The BJP government talks from a political point of view and from the point of view of targeting a particular community," he said.

The legislator also suggested the state government take care of the Hindus who are underprivileged or those who have to sell their daughters instead of targeting a community. PTI SDA RHL