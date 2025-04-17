Having lost money in stock market, man attempts to end life

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was injured on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly shot himself in suburban Bhandup, police said.

Manoj Chandrakant Bhosle, the victim, was distressed for the last two days as he had lost money in the stock market, said an official.

While returning to his flat in Subhash Nagar in MHADA colony along with his wife and children around 4.30 pm, he stopped on the staircase and shot himself with a pistol, suffering an injury near the neck.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI DC KRK