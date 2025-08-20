Hawala syndicate linked to Dubai busted in UP's Sambhal, five arrested

Sambhal (UP), May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police here have busted a hawala syndicate for alleged illegal financial transactions using a gaming app and arrested five of its members, officials said.

According to police, the syndicate which operated through a gaming app was allegedly transferring illicit funds to Dubai via hawala channels, they said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said the investigation was launched after a complaint was filed by a man named Deendayal at the cyber police station on August 12.

Deendayal reported that he witnessed unexplained transactions amounting to Rs 1.70 crore in his Punjab National Bank (PNB) account in Chandausi.

Police on further investigation found that a gaming app was being used for online gambling and that a recovery agent, Rishi Pal had opened bank accounts for Deendayal and his wife, Meena, the officer said.

He added that transactions of Rs 1.70 crore were made in Deendayal's account, while Rs 1.69 crore were deposited in his wife's account.

He was allegedly managing the bank accounts to make illegal transactions.

Deendayal disclosed to the police that a Chandausi resident, Amit Varshney, paid him Rs 10,000 for each account he opened and Ingat Kohli, a Delhi resident, allegedly paid him Rs 20,000 per account.

"The gang is believed to have set up 500 franchises nationwide, with each franchise allegedly earning around Rs 8 crore annually. The money was then routed to Dubai through hawala," the officer said.

Police have arrested Rishi Pal Yadav, Amit Varshney, Ingat Kohli, Pushkar Sarki, and Pawan Kumar. They have been sent to jail.

Investigation to arrest the remaining members of the gang is underway, the officer said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS SKY SKY