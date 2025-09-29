Hawker beaten up by MNS men in Badlapur for 'insulting' Marathi; video goes viral

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) A hawker was beaten up by MNS workers in Badlapur town in Thane district on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Marathi language and its speakers.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It showed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers shouting slogans condemning the hawker, thrashing him and then making him apologise in public.

A police official said a probe has begun on the basis of the viral video.

No complaint has been received from the hawker, the official added. PTI COR BNM