Hawker held for raping minor girl in MP's Bhind

Bhind (MP), Aug 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a street hawker for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after luring her to his home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gohad town of the district on Saturday night and was reported on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

As per the complaint, the hawker lured the girl by offering her a cotton candy. He then took her took to his home and allegedly raped her, the official said.

The man later gave Rs 20 to the girl.

On seeing Rs 20 with the girl, her mother enquired and the minor informed her about the incident. A complaint was subsequently registered with the police, the official said.

The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR ADU GK