Hawker stabbed, injured by man arguing with women passengers in suburban train

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A hawker who intervened in a fight between some women passengers and a man in a suburban train in Mumbai was stabbed and is currently hospitalised, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near Bandra station on the Western Railway network, the official said.

"Sachin Dharolia (24) was selling chocolates in the women's compartment of the train along with his brother-in-law Jitesh Ambalia. Some women passengers were arguing with a man at the time. Dharolia intervened to stop the ruckus, but the matter escalated and the man stabbed Dharolia in the stomach with a knife and hit him on the head with a stick," the official said.

"The accused was thrashed by the passengers, who alerted police. A team of Bandra railway police entered the train, took Dharolia to a nearby hospital and nabbed the accused. He was identified as Virar-resident Pradeep Kshatriya (49). Dharolia is in the ICU, while Kshatriya too has been hospitalised due to injuries sustained in the thrashing he got from passengers," the official added.

Kshatriya has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will be placed under arrest once he is discharged from hospital, the police official said. PTI DC BNM